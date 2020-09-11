Center-seeking Wild acquire Nick Bjugstad from Penguins

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have acquired center Nick Bjugstad from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional selection in the 2021 draft. The swap includes the Penguins covering an unspecified portion of Bjugstad’s $5.25 million salary next season. The 28-year-old native of Minnesota played in only 13 games for the Penguins in the virus-shortened 2019-20 season. Most of his absence was due to a core muscle injury that required surgery. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Bjugstad was drafted with the 19th overall pick by the Florida Panthers in 2010. He had a career-best 49 points in 82 games with the Panthers in 2017-18.