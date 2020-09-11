Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs fans who filed into Arrowhead Stadium for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season were prohibited from wearing headdresses or war paint. The changes come amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step. But it frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who were in the stands Thursday. The team is the first to take the field in front of a crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.