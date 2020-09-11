College students test positive for coronavirus, throw party

Police bodycam footage shows a house full of Ohio college students held a party over Labor Day weekend after several of them tested positive for coronavirus. Oxford police cited six men who attended a house party near Miami University on Saturday for violating the state’s mass gathering and quarantine ordinance. Bodycam footage shows an officer showing up to a home near the school’s campus and finding a number of men gathered on the porch without masks on. WKRC reports that more than 1,000 Miami University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started this fall.