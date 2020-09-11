Community Conversations starting back up virtually this Fall

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW)-English Lutheran Church will once again host Community Conversations this Fall. It will start online until further notice. The first segment is titled "Uncomfortable Conversations About Race and Racism. The keynote speaker says it's about promoting growth and understanding in our community.

"After the murders of Amaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, I wrote a Tribune article titled "What Each of Us Can Do to End Racism." This article just has some simple steps that we can all do, and part of that is having conversations and learning about each other, and exploring how to talk about an issue that is somewhat uncomfortable for people," said Diana DiazGranados.

The first segment of the series will broadcast live on youtube September 16th from noon to 1 p-m. Mark Solyst will be part of that conversation.