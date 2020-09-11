Democratic opponent to QAnon supporter drops out of race

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic opponent to a QAnon-supporting candidate for a U.S. House seat in Georgia is dropping out of the race. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal bowed out of the race on Friday. His campaign manager Vinny Olsziewski told The Associated Press that Van Ausdal was exiting the race for “personal and family reasons.” Greene is part of a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among some supporters of President Donald Trump.