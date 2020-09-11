Despite barbs, Trump family and Chicago mayor can be nice

CHICAGO (AP) — The barbs that have flown between President Donald Trump and his family and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot haven’t prevented either side from occasionally engaging in niceties. Lightfoot in May called Eric Trump to express her support, according to text messages obtained by the Chicago Tribune through a Freedom of Information Act request. The city was cleaning up from widespread looting when the younger Trump texted Lightfoot, remarking on a call he describes as “incredibly kind.” Lightfoot referenced the text last month after another round of looting and the president’s disparaging reference to Lightfoot’s raising of bridges over the Chicago River. Lightfoot noted one of bridges was near Trump Tower, adding if the president wanted her to stop doing that, he should let her know.