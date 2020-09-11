Ex-Iowa City development aide sentenced to prison for theft

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The former office manager of the Iowa City Area Development Group has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for a 13-year theft scheme in which she misspent more than a half-million dollars. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 48-year-old Sheri Jelinek of North Liberty, Iowa, was also ordered to make full restitution to the nonprofit and its insurance company. The nonprofit, which promotes workforce and economic development, is funded by local businesses. Jelinek pleaded guilty last year to seven counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors say she made more than $460,000 in improper or personal charges on the organization’s credit cards.