Farmers hold out at seized Mexican dam as tensions build

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of farmers continue to hold a remote dam in northern Mexico as time is running out for the country to catch up on payments and avoid breaching a 1944 water treaty with the United States. Mexico’s National Water Commission warned Friday that farmers who took over the dam in the border state of Chihuahua last week may have damaged the facility’s controls, with just about six weeks to go before an Oct. 24 deadline for handing over a massive amount of water that Mexico owes the United States. Concern is building that if the farmers refuse to budge the National Guard will be sent in again and there could be violence.