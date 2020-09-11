 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:44 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic 31, Greene County 18

Audubon 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 9

BCLUW, Conrad 27, Lynnville-Sully 0

CAM, Anita 72, East Union, Afton 0

Cedar Rapids, Washington 6, Marshalltown 0

Central Lyon 21, Unity Christian 0

Clarinda 49, Red Oak 6

Decorah 31, West Delaware, Manchester 27

Easton Valley 54, Kee, Lansing 14

Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Alburnett 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19

Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji, Milford 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee, Washington 0

Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Mount Pleasant 21, Fairfield 6

Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8

Murray 60, Grand View Christian 0

OA-BCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0

Pella 42, Knoxville 7

Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Regina, Iowa City 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18

Solon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

South Central Calhoun 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 20, Dike-New Hartford 0

Southwest Valley 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14

Spencer 28, LeMars 0

Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6

Urbandale 36, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Van Meter 30, Panorama, Panora 0

West Sioux 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

