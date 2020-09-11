Half and half weekend

Rain has arrived…

A steady stream of showers has arrived Friday afternoon, and they will continue through Friday night into Saturday morning. Scattered showers are still possible for Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening, but rain will be scattered. Most of the rain will fall overnight into early Saturday; and over an inch could fall in some cases, but we won’t expect severe cells.

Rain-cooled Friday…

Highs were very cool for this time of the year, with readings edging into the lower 60s before the rain came. Thanks to the latest storm system, highs tomorrow will continue well below average in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Dry Sunday…

The storm system will move out Saturday night and Sunday will look very pleasant, and just a tad breezy from the west to northwest winds.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be high over the coming days. The ragweed pollen should remain high for awhile yet. The rain will help some for Saturday.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden