Images of 9/11 attack, porn interrupt voting machine hearing

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal court hearing on a challenge to Georgia’s voting machines was interrupted Friday when someone began posting video and symbols in the live Zoom session, including a swastika, images from the Sept. 11 attacks and porn. Before the interruption, there were roughly 100 people signed in as participants and observers to the high-profile hearing. During testimony by a voting machine company executive, at least two people began posting rapidly changing videos and still images, some accompanied by music, by sharing their screens with the video conference. The court quickly ended the zoom session. It was not immediately clear when or how the hearing would resume.