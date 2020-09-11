Judges: Florida felons can’t vote until they pay fines

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote. Friday’s order reverses a lower court judge’s decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding financial obligations. It also disappoints voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election. Florida is considered a must-win state in President Donald’s Trump’s bid for re-election. Florida’s disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Democrats hoped for an advantage among former felon voters.