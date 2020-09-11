La Crosse woman charged in Uber stabbing case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A woman in La Crosse is facing criminal charges following an accusation that she stabbed her boyfriend inside of an Uber vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, an Uber driver picked up Caprice Delagrave and the victim from the Blue Moon restaurant in Onalaska on Tuesday. The Uber driver says the couple began engaging in a verbal argument before he heard the victim say, "What did you hit me with?”

The Uber driver dropped off Delagrave at a residence in the 600 block of Rose Street. The victim remained in the vehicle and was taken to the Lang Drive Kwik Trip so he could make a phone call. Once they arrived, the victim showed the Uber driver the blood on his hands and said, "I’m bleeding, she stabbed me." A short while later, the victim's father picked him up from the convenience store and took him to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for treatment. The victim suffered two puncture wounds to the back of his left shoulder and a collapsed lung. His injuries did require surgery.

Upon questioning by police, the victim identified Delagrave as the person that stabbed him. Police were able to locate Delagrave, and after she declined to voluntarily come to the police department for an interview, she was arrested and taken to the police department.

Delagrave told police that she only "pinched" the victim with her fingernails. After she was told the severity of the victim's injuries, Delagrave claimed that she was scared for her safety with the victim, but did not go into further detail.

Police obtained a search warrant for Delagrave's residence where they found a 5-inch fixed blade knife with dried blood on the tip.

Delagrave is charged with aggravated battery and use of a dangerous weapon. She made a primary court appearance on Thursday. She currently remains in jail on a probation hold. Her next court appearance is set for September 18.