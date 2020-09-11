La Crosse School District selects new tool to determine return to in-person instruction

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District has decided to use a guide populated by the Harvard Global Health Institute as a tool to determine how instruction will be provided in the wake of COVID-19.

The school district says, using the HGHI guidance, it's created a new decision matrix to help the district in selecting how students will learn after October 1, 2020. The district says it remains committed to an all-virtual learning format until October 5, 2020.

In a press release, the school district says the decision was made in lieu of specific state or county guidance.

The district also announced that beginning September 16, 2020 a weekly update about future learning will be shared on the district's website and Facebook page.

You can download a copy of the new decision matrix below.