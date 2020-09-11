Packers hosting virtual pep rally for fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Ahead of the Packers season opener against the Vikings on Sunday, fans of the green and gold are invited to attend a virtual pep rally.

That pep rally will be happening on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Fans can tune in by visiting the Packers website or by following the Packers' official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-gameday excitement by participating in a Q-and-A session with the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee. Packers alumnus Charles Woodson also will attend the virtual rally and will share his thoughts on the next day's game against Minnesota.

A roundtable discussion with Larrivee and packers.com's Mike Spofford will conclude the event.

Fans attending the rally will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, Packers Pro Shop gift cards and more. Viewers can enter the sweepstakes by accessing a link that will be provided during the event.