Student Resource Officer program up for discussion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse has a memorandum of agreement with the La Crosse Police Department, and it will expire June 2021.

La Crosse School Board members said they had received feedback from some of the parents they serve, that they do not feel officers are necessary for schools and that their presence makes their children feel uncomfortable.

"Anytime we encounter a program that could cause students to feel uncomfortable at school, we want to investigate that program and determine if its something we want to continue," Engel said. "One of our primary goals as educators is to ensure that every student feels comfortable and safe at school and that they belong."

With La Crosse Police, Captain Jason Melby said his department proposed some changes to the SRO Program. Melby said officers would dress in plain clothes instead of a uniform. Another would leave any disciplinary action to school district personnel.

"We are facing a time where law enforcement agencies are being asked what type of connections are they making with their minority communities. We believe having an officer in the school also facilitates some of that connection with our minority students," Melby said. "When they are young and impressionable, we can still make connections with them. By eliminating an SRO program, that also takes away and opportunity to make those connections."

On Monday, September 14, at 6:00 p.m., the school board will host an open discussion forum where parents will voice their opinions on the renewal of the SRO program.