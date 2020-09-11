Syria reports Israeli airstrike near northern city of Aleppo

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that Israeli warplanes have fired missiles on suburbs of the northern city of Aleppo. The attack comes amid increased Israeli airstrikes on Syria in recent weeks. There were no immediate reports of casualties. On Aug. 31, an attack targeted the southern suburbs of the capital Damascus killing two soldiers and wounding seven. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but is believed to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria. In the past three months alone, Syria has accused Israel of carrying out at least nine air raids on its territory.