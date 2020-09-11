UN calls for release of human rights activists in Cambodia

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations human rights office has called for Cambodia to release human rights and environmental activists, saying at least two dozen have been arrested in recent weeks. The Geneva-based U.N. office said about half of the 24 activists detained since July 31 have been released “reportedly after signing agreements under duress to discontinue human rights activities.” The other half remain under arrest, it said. The global body said some of the activists were arrested after posting on Facebook that they planned to walk to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s house to protest feared environmental destruction from the development of Boeung Tamok lake. Several activists also received phone calls with death threats if they don’t cease their activism, it said.