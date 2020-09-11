UN council members urge halt to Myanmar-Arakan Army fighting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A majority of U.N. Security Council members are calling for an immediate halt to fighting between Myanmar government forces and the Arakan Army guerrilla force. A joint statement from eight of the 15 council nations following a closed council meeting on Myanmar said the clashes in western Rakhine and Chin states are taking “a heavy toll” on local communities and risk escalating. They stressed that a halt to fighting is “even more urgent in light of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Rakhine State.” The guerrilla force is posing the strongest military challenge to the central government.