Uninvited Pigeon invades author Mo Willems’ TV special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mo Willems is very serious about the importance of being silly. That’s apparent to any reader tickled by Willems’ books that include “There Is a Bird on Your Head!” and “We Are in a Book!” But the former “Sesame Street” writer is after more than giggles with his new HBO Max special out Thursday. The special, titled “Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!”, was taped last year at the Kennedy Center in New York. It features Anthony Anderson, Tony Hale and other actors in sketches aimed at giving adults license to embrace creative hijinks and inspire the children in their lives to do likewise.