UW-La Crosse grad tapping into the growing beard oil market

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - When you meet Brigham Weyrauch, there's one thing that sticks out: his beard.

To take care of his seven-year-old beard, he had to tap into a growing market -- beard oil. The UW-La Crosse graduate founded his own beard company called Briggs Beard Co.

"The oil is also not just used for beard hair or the beard if you will. I use it in my actual hair, in my skin. It’s all-natural oils, so it’s good for your body, your skin, and your hair," said Weyrauch.

According to Grandview Market Research, the beard oil industry was valued at $925 million back in 2018 and is expected to a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% from 2019 through 2025.

Weyrauch started the company in July with four products. His newest creation is a collaboration with 608 Brewing Company where he infuses hops to not only add a fresh aroma, but help people with sensitive skin.

"The oil that is produced in hops is called Simcoe oil, and it’s actually one of the main oils to help treat psoriasis which is a skin disease," said Weyrauch.

A common misconception is that beard oil is just for men, but women are also using it. Hunter Davidson uses the product in her hair and on her skin.

"It won’t help me like grow a beard which I think a lot of people think that beard products make you grow more facial hair which it isn’t, but it really helps condition the skin,” said Hunter Davidson.

Briggs sees his new venture as a way not only to help people, but also to give back to the place where he gathers his ingredients.

"Every purchase that is made on our website, we’ve partnered with a nonprofit organization called One Tree Planted," said Weyrauch. "We actually get to pick where our trees are planted throughout the world in different places in need.”

He hopes he can continue creating his essential oils while giving back to communities and their environment around the world.

"We can really give back to the community and the environment and the brotherhood we create around beards."

To learn more about his products, you can visit the Briggs Beard Co. website.