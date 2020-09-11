Van repeatedly rams police car in Amsterdam, driver arrested
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Police in Amsterdam say a driver repeatedly rammed a van into a police car and drove into two police motorcycles parked to form a roadblock. The van burst into flames, and its driver was subdued using pepper spray and arrested. Police say two officers were receiving medical treatment after the incident that happened early Friday. The spokesman did not have details on their injuries. There was no immediate word on a possible motive.