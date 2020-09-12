Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

BERRY CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year. But despite the progress, there’s concern the death toll may mount as crews reach devastated areas. Nine people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been confirmed dead in the North Complex fire that destroyed the foothill hamlet of Berry Creek northeast of San Francisco. But crews haven’t managed to search some hot zonesto search for more victims. Officials say smoke from fires around the state have blocked the sun, reducing temperatures and raising humidity. The favorable weather is expected to continue through Saturday.