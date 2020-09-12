Family of late NH man held in Lebanon starts foundation

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The family of an American man who was jailed for months in Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he always denied has started a foundation in his name to help families of Americans held hostage overseas. Amer Fakhoury, a Dover, New Hampshire, restaurant owner, died of cancer last month at age 57. His children tell Seacoastonline.com for a story Saturday that the goal of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation is to honor their father and help people who have been kidnapped and their families. Fakhoury was imprisoned last September while visiting family in Lebanon, then released in March.