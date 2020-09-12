French yellow vest march has lukewarm relaunch after virus

PARIS (AP) — Activists have relaunched France’s yellow vest movement after the disruptive demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic. Paris police said that more than 25 people have been placed in custody so far in the French capital. But French media reported a lower turnout than expected, with around only 1,000 demonstrators in two marches in Paris. Paris authorities designated areas such as the Champs-Elysees Avenue off-limits. The yellow vest movement began in the fall of 2018 to protest a fuel tax hike but morphed into more than a year of weekly anti-government protests that led to multiple deaths.