GOP candidate weighs in on absentee ballots

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, said he stands with the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to sue over absentee ballots at the annual Lincoln Dinner on Saturday.

"You have to make sure that ballot is going to the person that has requested it," Van Orden said. "You need to verify that the voter gets the ballot that they requested and that we don't just randomly send these ballots out. The mass mailing of ballots is a recipe for voter fraud."

Van Orden said he voted absentee while serving in the military overseas, and that it is a crucial process for elderly people to cast their votes.

He also said the Wisconsin Executive Branch did a poor job planning out how to prevent voter fraud for the upcoming election.