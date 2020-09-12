Jewelry maker finding ways to connect with customers during the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many small businesses to change the way they operate.

Marcia Newquist of Creative Jewelry by Marcia relies heavily on art shows and craft fairs for her small business, but with those being canceled, she has had to find alternative ways to connect with customers. Newquist began doing Facebook live jewelry shows and now creates engaging content on all platforms of social media to help drive business. Newquist says it's important to stay positive and engage with customers in new and creative ways when you can.

"Don't give up, and I feel it's important if you are a small business that does art fairs to create a website so you do have a way to sell with people and just start using social media," said Newquist.

Newquist is working on her fall line of jewelry. She will host a Facebook live event on September 22nd at 6:30 pm.