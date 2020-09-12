Louisiana-Lafayette rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 31-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State. On a day when both offenses seemed overmatched, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third. Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter. Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away fro home.