Pope teams up with Slow Food founder for environment appeal

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has formed an unusual partnership with the agnostic Italian founder of the Slow Food movement while doubling down on calls to protect the environment from profit-driven development that he says most harms the poor. Francis on Saturday welcomed Carlo Petrini to the Vatican and met with participants of an association the former communist activist helped form to put into practice the pope’s appeals for sustainability and solidarity. The audience and Francis’ recent weekly catechism lessons linking COVID-19 to issues of social justice appear geared toward raising awareness of the interconnection of people, the planet and the pandemic. The aim is to lay the groundwork ahead of the Oct. 3 signing of Francis’ new encyclical on a post-COVID-19 world.