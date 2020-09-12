Regina King introduces ‘One Night in Miami’ to Oscars race

NEW YORK (AP) — Regina King is introducing her directorial debut “One Night in Miami” to the Hollywood awards race. The Oscar-winning actor’s directorial debut tells a fictional account of four prominent Black Americans gathered in a hotel room in 1964 after a 22-year old Cassius Clay stuns the boxing world with a victory over heavyweight champ Sonny Liston. King is proud of what she calls her “quadrumvirate” of actors playing Clay, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown. The film, recently acquired by Amazon Studios, is expected to be released by the end of the year.