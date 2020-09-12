Venice Fest closes amid cheers for daring to open amid virus

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is wrapping up the first COVID-era international cinema showcase with critics, filmmakers and actors alike cheering organizers for having dared to hold the festival amid a pandemic. The coveted Golden Lion awards were being handed out Saturday night before a masked audience conspicuously lacking in Hollywood star power. Coronavirus travel restrictions kept all but a few American productions away from Venice. Eighteen films are vying for the top awards in the main competition, including a record eight directed by women. Cate Blanchett headed the main jury. That the 10-day festival happened at all was hardly a given, after northern Italy in late February became ground zero for the coronavivrus in Europe.