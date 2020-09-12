Viroqua bookstore sells books on new website

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Driftless Books and Music reaches new readers through new online book store Bookshop.

The brick and mortar store is featured on Bookshop's new website so people can buy used and new books and their money supports the local business.

"The entire community of the United States can support one store and make a huge difference," Driftless Books and Music Owner Eddy Nix said. "Anybody who can support local now I think is a lot more motivated because they see important parts of their community disappearing."

Nix said it has helped as readership increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're so overwhelmed with the screens that anytime we can just shut all of that off and just learn something or enjoy or get into that space of a good book it's a welcomed thing in this day and age," Nix said.

"I do find myself doing a lot more reading," Customer Lisa Sage said. "I can get into my book and just relax. I don't have to worry about it for a while."

Pearl Street Books employee Beth Hartung said they've seen an increase in readers looking to shop locally.

"It's a way to get your mind off of the current situation or to educate yourself about the current situation," Hartung said. "One of the things I love most about books is that it teaches me empathy. I only have so many opportunities to meet people but I can meet so many people through a book."