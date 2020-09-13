A little bit for everyone

Sunny Sunday

Sunday brought us highs in the low 70s for most. We saw mostly sunny skies but there was some wildfire smoke in the atmosphere from the devastating fires out west. That will likely be present at times this week. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures Vary

As we head into mid-September our temperatures will vary from above average to below average. Early in the week we'll be warm. Monday upper 70s and then low 80s with a strong south wind on Tuesday. Thursday our temperatures will drop back to the 60s and likely stay there into this upcoming weekend. All in all, we're looking at pleasant temperatures for sure!

Rainfall Outlook

As far as rain goes I think we are looking pretty dry for the next few days. I have a slight chance for Friday and Saturday for a few showers in the forecast but other than that times of sun and times of clouds throughout the week.

Have a good night!

-Warren