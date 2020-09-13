Black scientists call out racism in the field and counter it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black scientists are increasingly sharing stories about discrimination they have faced while doing fieldwork. Overt harassment and subtle intimidation in the field compound the discrimination that Black scientists and scientists from other underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds already feel in academic settings. Those in the environmental sciences are increasingly raising issues of discrimination and marginalization in the wake of a national reckoning on race, including how a lack of diversity among scientists can lead to flawed or incomplete research. Many are hoping to attract more young people of color to the sciences by ensuring they are exposed to scientists from diverse backgrounds.