Cubs’ Mills through 6 hitless innings vs Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills has completed six hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mills has walked two and hasn’t let a runner past first base. He’s struck out four and thrown 72 pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander has been rounding into form for Chicago. He pitched six shutout innings in his previous start Tuesday against Cincinnati. He entered Sunday 4-3 with a 4.74 ERA this season. The Cubs led 9-0 after scoring five unearned runs in the fourth. Neither team had a hit through three innings.