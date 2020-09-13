Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (27-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-23, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Alec Mills (4-3, 4.74 ERA) Milwaukee: Adrian Houser (1-4, 5.48 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers are 13-13 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee is hitting a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Avisail Garcia with an average of .256.

The Cubs are 20-15 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.12, Kyle Hendricks paces the staff with a mark of 3.29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 25 RBIs and is batting .230.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is batting .276.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (right hip), Manny Pina: (knee).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Cameron Maybin: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.