Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top Shiite cleric on Sunday threw his support behind the prime minister’s announcement to hold parliamentary elections ahead of schedule next year, saying the timing should not serve the interests of political groups. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s comments on Sunday came in a statement released by his office after meeting the U.N. envoy to Iraq. Last month, Iraq’s prime minister said early elections will be held in June, nearly a year before their schedule. Early elections have been a key demand of protesters who have been holding mass demonstrations since October demanding change in the country where corruption is widespread.