Johnny Russell lifts Sporting KC past Minnesota United, 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead. Minnesota (5-4-2) listed seven players not medically cleared for the match. Sporting Kansas City had six on the list, including Erik Hurtado. An unidentified player for Sporting Kansas City tested positive for COVID-19. The team said Saturday the player self-isolated upon the initial positive result and will remain in isolation until cleared by the club’s medical staff. No other players and coaches were confirmed positive for the coronavirus.