La Crosse County Historical Society hosts guided tour of Women’s Suffrage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Historical Society put on a guided cemetery tour to honor the women's suffrage movement on Sunday.

The number of visitors was reduced because of COVID-19, but the pandemic did not stop the organization from honoring women's right to vote -- 100 years later.

"People always have to fight for their rights that doesn't change," La Crosse County Historical Society Executive Director Peggy Derrick said. "That will always be the way it is and those people fighting for rights today can feel like they are part of an on-going struggle and be sort of affirmed by that."

The event sold out of the 136 tickets available.