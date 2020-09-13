129 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County and statecontinues to set new records.

129 new cases were reported by the state on Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 1,754. It is the second straight day of more than 100 new cases of the virus. 102 cases were announced on Saturday.

Details weren't available on the demographics from the La Crosse County Health Department. Information on the weekend cases is expected on Monday.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reported 7,735 new test results since yesterday, of which 1,582—or 20.5 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The state figure is also a record.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 1142, up from 837 a week ago.

DHS reported one new death, raising the total to 1,210 people (1.4 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 6,153 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 89,185 or 87.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 23 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 319 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in intensive care units.

In the Western Region of the state, which is Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, seven people are hospitalized. Two are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 104 2 Crawford 126 0 Grant 599 19 Jackson 90 1 La Crosse 1754 2 Monroe 318 2 Trempealeau 457 2 Vernon 142 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

