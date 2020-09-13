New PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new film is examining the effects of the construction boom in the American Southwest on Latino workers. The VOCES/PBS documentary “Building the American Dream” dives into the lives of one Mexican immigrant family in Texas after their construction worker son dies while on the job. Salvadorian electrician couple is cheated out of wages and tries to force a contractor to pay. Meanwhile, advocates work to try to convince lawmakers to require companies to give workers water breaks. Director Chelsea Hernandez says she’d been working on the film since 2009 and its a microcosm of the exploitation Latino construction workers face in the U.S.