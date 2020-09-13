Pleasantville couple shares key to success to their 70 year marriage

PLEASANTVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hilma and Lester Gjestvang celebrated 70 years of marriage with their immediate family on Sunday.

The couple farmed for forty years and said they survived the tough times through love, trust and patience.

Lester asked for Hilma's hand in marriage after the two met at a high school dance.

They credit their five children for helping keep their family together and for putting together an intimate celebration during the pandemic.

"In these times we're going to celebrate anyway. We'll keep it small but it's just as meaningful," The Gjestvang's youngest daughter Rosi Vaughan said. "Try to see each other's point of view. Arguing doesn't solve anything. I don't remember ever hearing them argue."