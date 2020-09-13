Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Georgia says it has fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the deputy was fired for using excessive force. It did not identify the deputy. It said a criminal investigation has been turned over the district attorney’s office. According to his attorney, twenty-six-year-old Roderick Walker was arrested and beaten after Clayton County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the vehicle he was riding in Friday with his girlfriend, their five-month-old child and his stepson for an alleged broken taillight and asked for his identification.