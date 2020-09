LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NFL roared back to life, even if the roar was from fans who weren’t in the stadiums. Baseball saw a no-hitter. The NBA and NHL playoffs continued. Men’s tennis and women’s golf got first-time major champions. And one school reached the AP Top 25 for the first time since World War II. Sunday was special. In a year where good days seem in short supply, sports delivered one.