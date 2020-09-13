Supporters attend prayer vigil for controversial priest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People gathered at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral for a prayer vigil to support Father James Altman.

Fr. Altman said, "You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat" in a video produced by a right-wing Minnesota organization.

Over 500 people attended what they called a "peaceful rosary rally" on Sunday.

Fr. Altman was not there, but Madison Priest Father Rick Heilman spoke at the prayer. He said Altman's video shows "righteous anger".

"Literally when I first watched his videos tears came into my eyes," Fr. Heilman said. "From the marrow of my being -- I don't know if I said this out loud -- but my being said finally."