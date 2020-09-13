UConn may go beyond patches in support of BLM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Athletic officials at the University of Connecticut already have signed off on having its basketball teams join the rest of the Big East Conference in wearing patches that recognize the Black Lives Matter movement. But officials have not decided on whether to take additional steps to add racial justice statements to other teams uniforms or sports venues around campus. Emails obtained by The Associated Press show there have been discussions over what those statements might look like and how to accommodate athletes who might not wish to wear them.