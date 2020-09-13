Wife of former Canadian PM Jean Chretien dies at 84

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Aline Chretien, the wife and trusted adviser of former prime minister Jean Chretien, has died at 84. A spokesman for the Chretien family says she died at her home in Shawinigan, Quebec, on Saturday morning surrounded by family. A cause of death was not specified. Bruce Hartley says only a private ceremony is being planned for now because of restrictions associated with COVID-19, with a public memorial planned for sometime in the future.