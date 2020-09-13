With Vatican FM in Belarus, pope urges respect for protests

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging political leaders to listen to protesters and heed their calls for political and social change. Francis didn’t mention Belarus or any country in his appeal Sunday during his noontime prayer, and he has spoken out in support of peaceful anti-racism protests in the U.S. But his words Sunday came as the Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, traveled to Belarus to meet with church and civil authorities amid weeks of anti-government protests against the country’s longtime leader, President Alexander Lukashenko. Protesters say Lukashenko won a sixth term because the Aug. 9 election was rigged.