Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scientists say an enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap, estimated to be about 110 square kilometers (42.3 square miles), has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic. They see it as evidence of rapid climate change, which is leading to the disintegration of the Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf. The section broke off a 50-mile long fjord at the front end of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream, where it flows off the land and into the ocean. One scientist says “we should be very concerned” about the ice loss. In August, a study showed that Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019.