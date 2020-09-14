Additional COVID-19 data from La Crosse County

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) The La Crosse County Health Department is adding data to measure COVID-19 in the community.

You'll find a new, rolling seven day average on its webpage.

While daily case counts are available, the County says the seven day average provides a more accurate picture of COVID in the County.

And, they say it's the best metric to follow.

Dr. Todd Kowalski says it removes some of the variations so we don't over or under react to something that may be a technical issue.

Dr. Kowalski explains using mass testing as an example. Results from that testing will provide a large drop of data at one time. The seven day average, he says, can smooth that out.

The County, Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System remind you to continue the practices designed to stop the spread of the virus.

Wear a mask when in public.

Keep a six foot distance from others outside your household.

Wash your hand frequently and avoid touching your face.

Avoid unnecessary travel to places with higher case rates than La Crosse County.

Limit personal social gatherings to up to 50 indoors and up to 100 outdoors (with masks and physical distancing).

Minimize mass gatherings in businesses, public buildings and spaces up to 50 percent of capacity (with masks and physical distancing) or max numbers consistent with social gatherings (see #6 above).

If you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, stay home and contact your healthcare provider for testing.